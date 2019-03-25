Lionel Richie announces tour stop in Jacksonville

Lionel Richie: The former frontman for the Commodores has had no less than three operations over the years to repair unspecified vocal issues, according to alloy.com. Richie did talk about his pre-surgery anxiety saying it was worse than…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grammy-winning artist Lionel Richie will bring his “Hello” tour to downtown Jacksonville this summer.

Richie is scheduled to perform at Daily’s Place on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m., Bold Events and Live Nation today announced on Monday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at beginning Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Richie has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and won four Grammy awards. He is known for his beloved songs “All Night Long,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Hello,” “Dancing On The Ceiling” and “Truly.”

