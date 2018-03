Luke Bryan is coming to Jacksonville and will be playing at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial on June 22.

Joining Luke on this tour will be Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 16th at 10 am. You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster.com.

Bryan is touring to support his sixth studio release "What Makes You Country" and will also be working as a judge on the upcoming season of "American Idol."

