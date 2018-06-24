Pratt keeps the jokes and suspense coming

Jurassic World 2 (PG-13)

Dinosaurs have been dying off and suffering ever since the amusement park Jurassic World was abandoned. Owen (Chris Pratt) returns from seclusion to help save the dinosaurs from extinction. A wealthy man decides the dinosaurs will be transported to a new island, where they can be safe from harm. It's a lie. The dinosaurs are being genetically modified and sold off to the highest bidder. Owen and others have to figure how to save these prehistoric animals from harm and extinction. "Jurassic World 2" is full of action, plot twists and a new level of deception.

