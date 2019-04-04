Auditions set for 2019 'Oh Say Can You Sing' contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Do you have one of the best voices in Jacksonville? Now is your chance to prove it.

Channel 4's annual summer singing competition is back. This year's winner will again sing the national anthem during our 4th of July Red, Hot and Boom show, plus, take home a $500 prize.

Auditions for Oh Say Can you sing will be Wednesday, April 17, at The Ritz Theater, located at 829 North Davis Street in the heart of downtown Jacksonville. Auditions will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

Registration for the morning audition will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration for the afternoon edition will go from 3 to 5:30 p.m. You must register to audition during one of these two time periods.

Anyone auditioning will get 1 minute to sing a song of your choice in front of our judges. For time purposes, we ask anyone who plans on auditioning to not sing the national anthem for the audition.

Oh Say Can You Sing audition rules

Each contestant will have one opportunity to perform their song before the judges and studio audience.

To audition live you must register during the designated registration times:

Morning session: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Afternoon session: 3-5:30 p.m. Judges will rate contestants based on overall performance. This includes not only vocal talent, but also stage presence, Camera presence, style, charisma and personality.

Once a contestant begins singing, they will be given only 1 minute to perform for the producers and the audience. The clock will start once you start singing and will continue to run even if you start over. No extra time will be given unless the producer determines the problem to be technical in origin and detrimental to the contestant’s performance or the production. It is the responsibility of the individual contestant to continue the performance unless informed otherwise. In short “the show must go on” unless you are told to stop.

We ask that you DO NOT sing the Star Spangled Banner (the national anthem) as your audition song.

All contestants must be available for callbacks on Saturday, May 18, during one of the following time slots:

10 a.m.-Noon Noon-2 p.m. 3-5 p.m.

Producers will review the recordings and make their decision in the next few days. A show producer will then contact successful contestants to schedule a callback audition. Please make sure you leave us a working phone number and email address to contact you. Callback auditions are by invitation only, In other words: “Don’t call us, we will call you.”

