Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26, according to TMZ

CALIFORNIA - Famous rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26 of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.

Police told TMZ that Miller was found in his home in San Fernando Valley on Friday around noon.

Miller famously dated singer Ariana Grande for two years before wrecking his Mercedes-Benz G-Class, or G-Wagon, in May when he was arrested for DUI.

He fled the scene and was charged with hit-and-run and DUI. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

More updates to come.

