The Bread & Board plans St. Johns Town Center expansion

Initial interior rendering of The Bread & Board at the St. Johns Town Center North. Renderings are subject to change.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Bread & Board aims to build on the success it has seen in the Five Points neighborhood with a second location at the St. Johns Town Center.

After opening its first Jacksonville location in 2016, the restaurant known for its eclectic sandwiches and unique spin on charcuterie announced plans Thursday to expand with the addition of a 2,800-square foot space that can seat up to 125 guests nestled next to the Publix on Town Center Parkway.

"The St. Johns Town Center offers an ideal, pedestrian-oriented location and activated community space that allows us to bring our philosophy of locally sourced ingredients, artisanal sandwiches and catering services to the University of North Florida’s back yard," said co-owner Jonathan Cobbs.

Plans for the restaurant, which include renovation work that is set to wrap up in September, have been sent to the Jacksonville Planning and Development Department for review.

While the second location would play off the original eatery’s strengths, such as its outdoor patio seating and green space for diners to enjoy, it would also add a blend of new flavors that will debut at the Town Center before they make their way to the Five Points restaurant.

"The new location will strength the presence of Jacksonville’s local flavors in an area that is largely dominated by national brands," added co-owner Dwayne Beliakoff. "To honor this notion, we are excited to launch a variety of new sandwich concepts for our new and loyal customers."

