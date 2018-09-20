Universal files patents for virtual and augmented reality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Visitors could be seeing virtual reality rides at Universal’s theme parks. Four patents filed by Universal point toward virtual reality and augmented reality on theme park rides.

Boardwalk Times says augmented reality—or AR—overlays the real world with the digital world, rather than replacing it in the way VR does.

The patents range from riders wearing headsets to a device that guests could split control of the vehicle, meaning each rider would be able to operate different aspects or cooperate to complete tasks.

A fourth patent filed involves mixed reality and hints at viewfinders implemented around the park. The AR technology would be used to overlay views with virtual additions.

