'World's largest Christmas light maze' coming soon to Florida

It’s never too soon to start celebrating the holidays. And with Christmas less than 100 days out, there’s another reason for Floridians to rejoice.

That’s because Enchant Christmas is bringing what is billed as the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze” along with plenty of holiday cheer to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg beginning in November.

Tickets to the magical event, which runs Nov. 22 to Dec. 29, went on sale Tuesday. They start at $19.99 each for adults and $14.99 for children. Military, first responders and students are eligible for discounts.

Tropicana Field, known as the Trop, is home to the Tampa Bay Rays. But instead of an outfield, visitors will find a “twinkling maze of stunning light displays,” plus a Christmas market brimming with delicious treats. The infield will be transformed into an “ice-skating trail adorned with spectacularly lit archways.”

“Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience… the lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit,” said Enchant Christmas founder Kevin Johnston. “Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk toward the maze for the first time.”

To learn more or get your tickets, visit EnchantChristmas.com.

