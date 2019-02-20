Zac Brown Band to open for The Rolling Stones at TIAA Bank Field

The Zac Brown Band sure has been busy. The band on Friday dropped its new single, "Someone I Used To Know," its first new music in nearly two years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rolling Stones have announced that multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band, will be a special guest opening their show in Jacksonville on Wednesday, April 24th at TIAA Bank Field.

This will be the first time The Stones play in Jacksonville in nearly 30 years.

“We are huge fans of the Stones, it’s an honor to join them in Jacksonville and share a stage with such legendary musicians,” said Zac Brown Band.

