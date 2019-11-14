Burn Pads recalled because they don’t meet child-resistant standards

Alocane Emergency Burn Pads are under recall because the packaging doesn’t meet child-resistant standards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The pads contain lidocaine, which can poison children if they put it in their mouths. The CPSC said the packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The pads are sold in 10-count and 15-count boxes with the lot numbers 4179, 4180, 4235, 4645, 4646 or 4698 printed next to the barcode on the box. The UPC number for the affected product is 8-46241-02448-7 and can be found on the bottom of the box.

No injuries have been reported.

The products were sold at Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, other pharmacies nationwide, Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Overstock.com, MyQuestStore.com and Alocane.com from March 2018 through June 2019. The cost is approximately $9.

The CPSC recommends people immediately stop using this product, store them in a safe location out of a child’s reach. You can contact Quest Products to return the product for for a 2.5 ounce child resistant tube of Alocane. A full refund is also an option.

Click here for more information on the recalled product.