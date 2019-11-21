Roberta Montgomery, who’s “steal the show” quote in a 2016 interview with News4Jax attracted national attention and became a rallying cry for the Jaguars, is speaking out again.

“Steal The Show” has been displayed regularly on the scoreboard at Jaguars games, used in TV and radio shows and shown up on T-shirts.

Montgomery reached out to News4Jax this week. We asked her about her take on the Jaguars 4-6 season so far this year.

“A good kick in the ass,” Montgomery said they needed. “I hear different things about individual players, but you guys are a group. You need to stick together.”

Montgomery was homeless in 2016 when we first interviewed her. The Jaguars at the time even expressed interest in getting in touch with her, so she has been difficult to track down.

Montgomery has gotten herself off the streets and has been living in a motel for around the past year.

Montgomery said becoming a viral star has been something she's enjoyed.

“Going national or international, Jaguars No. 1 fan, that was kind of new," she said. “(At) football games people from different states all over the United States would want a selfie with me.”

Montgomery said she would like to get a picture with Jaguar owner Shad Khan, who she mistakenly referred to as “Shaka” Khan. She has also noticed his massive yacht, which is often docked along the St. Johns River between the Acosta and Main Street bridges, although she referred to it as a canoe.

She said it’s nice to know that he’s a billionaire.

“I’m sure he has a dollar or two, being that he bought the Jaguars and he’s got that canoe parked in front of the Seaboard Coastline Building," she said.

By the way, it’s been now called the CSX building and Khan’s yacht is docked there this week.