Jaguars show off custom cleats during NFL My Cause My Cleats campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 50 Jacksonville Jaguars players will take part in the NFL’s fourth annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, according to the team.

Participating players will wear custom painted cleats during Sunday’s game against the San Diego Chargers. Each player worked with an artist to customize a pair of cleats to represent a cause or organization that is important to them.

Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew’s cleats say “Movember” in support of men’s health issues-- including testicular and prostate cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Nick Foles will wear cleats honoring his wife. Tori Foles suffers from POTS, a form of dysautonomia. Foles’ cleats are painted to represent Dysautonomia International, a charity that funds groundbreaking research and provides support for families coping with POTS and other forms of dysautonomia.

Calais Campbell is supporting the CRC Foundation, which honors his late father Charles Richard Campbell. Campbell said the foundation is committed to the enhancing the community through the teaching of critical life skills to young people. Through the CRC foundation, Campbell has a implemented a reading program, an after school program, shopping events for children in need and dinners for families going through aversity.

All of the customized cleats will be donated to NFL Auction to raise funds for the player’s chosen organization.

