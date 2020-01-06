Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood

Spending time in Oceanway? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to a Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Oceanway, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. KT's Pizza

PHOTO: genesis a./YELP

Topping the list is KT's Pizza, a spot to score pizza, salads and more. Located at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road, Suite 106, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 3.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp. The eatery offers catering services, as well as pesto cheese bread, eggplant parmigiana and marinated chicken subs. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Luigi's By Regis Pizza

PHOTO: amy s./YELP

Next up is Luigi's by Regis Pizza, a pizzeria situated at 12309 Sago Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You'll also see calzones, salads, chicken wings and sandwiches on the menu.

3. La Nopalera

Photo: cayla t./Yelp

La Nopalera, a Mexican restaurant, is another top choice. On the menu, look for classic Mexican dishes like tacos, chimichangas, burritos and fajitas. Yelpers give the business, located at 2467 Faye Road, four stars out of 69 reviews.

