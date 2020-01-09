Fans can pitch Jumbo Shrimp T-shirt design

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Calling all creative artists in the Crustacean Nation!

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are asking fans to help design a T-shirt for the upcoming season as part of a contest.

Fans may submit designs via email to win@jaxshrimp.com by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 23.

The Jumbo Shrimp will select five finalists from the submissions to be posted on the club’s Facebook page, where a Crustacean Nation fan vote will take place from January 27-February 2.

The winner, who will be announced on Monday, February 3, will receive 10 tickets to the April 18 game, 15 of the winning shirts and a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

All T-shirt designs must be based on the club’s four colors: St. Johns Navy (Pantone 282 C), American Red (Pantone 185 C), Patriotic Blue (Pantone 285 C), Shrimp (Pantone 1625 C) and white.

Click here for more information.