Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,100 get you?

6710 Collins Road (Duclay)

First, listed at $989/month, this 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6710 Collins Road.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, secured entry and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee and a monthly $15 charge.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2001 Hodges Blvd. (Golden Glades)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2001 Hodges Blvd. It's listed for $1,004/month for its 750 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

And here's a 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9439 San Jose Blvd. that's going for $1,005/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

5710 Lenox Ave. (Hillcrest)

Then, check out this 1,118-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5710 Lenox Ave. It's listed for $1,012/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect to find carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

1000 Island Point Drive (Highlands)

Last but not least, located at 1000 Island Point Drive, here's a 950-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,024/month.

The apartment includes a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300-$500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

