The 3 best Southern spots in Jacksonville

In search of a new favorite Southern spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Jacksonville-area buyers historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also offers local advertising ideas. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to 58 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Bearded Pig

Photo: lance c./Yelp

First on the list is The Bearded Pig. Located at 1224 Kings Ave., the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and sandwiches, is the highest-rated Southern restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 912 reviews on Yelp.

Look for the burnt ends and rib tenders among the starters here. Sandwich options include pulled pork and brisket. Take a gander at the full menu here.

Yelper Andy H. wrote, "It's worth coming back again just for the smoked beef rib. It is huge, delicious, tender, juicy and well-seasoned!"

2. Maple Street Biscuit Company

Photo: althea s./Yelp

Next up is Maple Street Biscuit Company, situated at 2004 San Marco Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 903 reviews on Yelp, the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, offering comfort food and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

The chicken club biscuit and The Iron Goat (spinach and goat cheese biscuit) can be found among the many biscuit offerings here. You'll also discover a variety of waffles and bowls. Take a peek at the full menu here.

Yelper Stephanie A. noted, "Saturday morning delight! This place has mouth-watering chicken biscuits that are out of this world!

3. Berndt Ends BBQ

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Berndt Ends BBQ, a traditional American spot that offers barbecue and more in Arrowhead, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 172 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10131 San Jose Blvd. to see for yourself.

Expect traditional sandwich offerings including pork, brisket, turkey and more. You can also order meats by the pound. Explore the entire menu by clicking here.

Yelper Robert F. wrote, "Absolutely delicious barbecue! Expect terrific sides to complement all of the smoked meats, too."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.