Here are Jacksonville's top 5 Mediterranean spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Consumers in the Jacksonville area historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area restaurants grew to 58 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Tabouleh Mediterranean Cafe

photo: kelly m./yelp

First on the list is Tabouleh Mediterranean Cafe. Located at 7645 Merrill Road, Suite 201 in Arlington Hills, the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Greek spot is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kabob E

Photo: nelma p./Yelp

Next up is Park Ridge's Kabob E, situated at 11915 Beach Blvd., Suite 112. With 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the Afghan, Middle Eastern and Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Salt & Pepper Gourmet Street Kitchen

Photo: Salt & Pepper Gourmet Street Kitchen/Yelp

Murray Hill's Salt & Pepper Gourmet Street Kitchen, located at 1164 Edgewood Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean spot five stars out of 55 reviews.

4. Beirut Restaurant & Spirits

Photo: beirut restaurant & spirits/Yelp

Beirut Restaurant & Spirits, a Lebanese and Mediterranean spot in Goodby's Creek, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3928 Baymeadows Road to see for yourself.

5. Karam's Mediterranean Grill

photo: rachel c./yelp

Finally, check out Karam's Mediterranean Grill over in Sans Souci, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean spot at 4241 University Blvd. South.

