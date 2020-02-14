Adorable video: Astronaut reunites with dog after about a year in space
An astronaut and her dog are reunited after almost a year apart.
Christina Koch is back on the planet after 328 days in space. She now holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
Her dog, named ‘l-b-d,’ is just glad to have her home.
Koch tweeted a picture of her pooch, whose name stands for “little brown dog.”
She wrote, “not sure who was more excited. glad she remembers me after a year!”
Koch says she’s enjoying other simple pleasures now that she’s home... like eating her favorite foods and enjoying the great outdoors of earth.
