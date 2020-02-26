How to talk to your kids about race: This video nails it

Did you realize that as early as 3 years old, kids are classifying people based on their appearances?

That’s according to a video made by The Atlantic -- one of the best things online we’ve found, by the way, when it comes to children and introducing them to, or continuing the conversation, about race.

“The worst conversation adults can have with kids about race is no conversation at all,” author Jemar Tisby says in the video. “Talking to kids about race needs to happen early, often, and honestly.”

Not sure where to start?

You could say something like, “How boring would it be to have a crayon box made up of all the same colors?”

Tisby recommended using Dr. Seuss books, pop culture references or animated movies -- you can even get creative with it! -- to jump-start the conversation.

But if you’re using a movie, don’t just hit the play button and leave the room.

Use the movie as a guide. Read about the plot beforehand, or watch it in advance, so that you can think ahead about what’s going to come up, and figure out some questions to ask your son or daughter as it progresses.

Tisby also talks about experiential learning: for example, taking your kids out in your own city. You know those historical markers you sometimes see? Take a minute to read them and see why these places are considered historical sites. Look them up. Learn more. Use the resources around you. That’s what creates a memorable learning experience.

When it comes to race, diversity and justice, it’s key to show why these issues are so important. Don’t just talk about them; go further.