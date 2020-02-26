St. Augustine Beach among ‘Best Beaches in America’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Augustine Beach is among the best beaches in the country, according to a new report.

The location made #11 in the “Top 25 Beaches in the United States,” according to TripAdvisor. Last year the beach made it into the top 10!

“Great Beach even in the winter,” one review says.

Those who visit love to relax, tan, look for sharks teeth, swim, make sandcastles and more!

Florida made up six of the ten top beaches in 2020.

These are the ‘Top 10’ beaches that travelers say are the world’s best:

Siesta Beach, FL Saint Pete Beach, FL Ka’anapali Beach, HI Pensacola Beach, FL Clearwater Beach, FL Cannon Beach, OR Hollywood Beach, FL Panama City Beach, FL Litchfield Beach, SC Napili Beach, HI

Driftwood Beach in Georgia came in at 19. For more information, click here.