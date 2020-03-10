Brooks Ballers need your help after losing sponsor over coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Brooks Ballers wheelchair basketball team had planned to head to the national championship this weekend in Wichita.

But they’ve hit a speedbump.

The Jacksonville-based team qualified for the 2020 National Wheelchair Basketball Association tournament March 12-14.

But according to a GoFundMe page, the team’s sponsor had to cancel its travel plans because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

The Ballers were all set to head to Wichita this weekend to battle 15 of the country’s top teams.

“We all have worked so hard to go to nationals and bring back the national title in our division, but we now can’t go as we do not have the finances. We are asking for your help to raise $20,000 in 24 hours to cover traveling and tournament expenses so that our entire team can make it there and win the title we all have been working towards,” the Ballers wrote on a GoFundMe page. “A virus shouldn’t be what holds us back from achieving our goals.”

Players on the team, including former Jaguars player Richard Collier, volunteer their time and practice twice a week. The team, part of the Brooks Adaptive Sports Program, is currently ranked sixth nationally.

“They take care of one another, and I think that’s what has brought them to this point where they’re going to nationals,” said Merry Raber, the mother of a player.

The Ballers are asking anyone who can to donate and share their story to help spread the word.