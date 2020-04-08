Jaguars’ Herndon donating 10,000 meals to Feeding Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a cornerback for the Jaguars, part of Tre Herndon’s job is to take things away from the other team on the field.

Now Herndon is giving back to help Jacksonville families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, which has left many people out of work and struggling to make ends meet.

Herndon and his girlfriend, Treyleanna, have pledged to donate 10,000 meals to Feeding Northeast Florida, the food bank in our area that helps those in need.

“The thought of it all got started back to my (Vanderbilt University) days,” Herndon said. “Last year, I did an event in my hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, where I fed a couple hundred people at a soup kitchen.”

Since then, Herndon said, he’s made a point of doing things off the field to help those in the community who are less fortunate get through hard times.

“It was a great opportunity to help out a community I was a part of,” Herndon said.

The Jaguars were quick to recognize the cornerback’s generosity. “Proud to have Tre as a part of our Jaguars family. Let’s all do what we can to help one another during this challenging time,” the organization tweeted.

Feeding Northeast Florida helps to feed more than 250,000 men, women and children in eight counties across our area. To learn more, visit the group’s website.