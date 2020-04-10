Catty Shack hosts virtual Easter egg enrichment tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catty Shack Ranch announced this week that it is adding another Facebook Live experience for everyone stuck at home on Easter Sunday.

The wildlife sanctuary is inviting families to gather around the computer with chocolate-stuffed eggs and watch the big cats of Catty Shack bust open nearly 40 meat-filled paper mâché eggs on Facebook Live this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Catty Shack is postponing the annual kids event, Prowling for Eggs, while still giving lots of tiger and lion fans some fun from home during the quarantine with their first-ever virtual Easter egg enrichment tour.

Enrichments stimulate the big cats’ senses through sight, smell, touch and taste. They are a regular part of all the rescued animals’ schedules at the sanctuary, and you are invited to be a part of it this Sunday at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Catty Shack wants to remind you, they never buy, sell or breed any animals. For more information on Catty Shack Ranch, please visit www.cattyshack.org. For more information on the Virtual Easter Egg Enrichment Tour, visit the Catty Shack Ranch Facebook Page.