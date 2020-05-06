Dunkin giving all healthcare workers free medium coffee on National Nurses Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On National Nurses Day, all healthcare workers can get a free coffee as a small token of thanks for all they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 6, all healthcare workers who visit a Dunkin location can order a free medium hot or iced coffee, with no purchase necessary, the company said in a press release.

“As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin’ Brands. “Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running.”

Dunkin officials said it will also continue to bring food trucks and make product deliveries to hospitals, emergency sites and first responders through the country where COVID-19 has hit the hardest.

For more information, click here.