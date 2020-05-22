92ºF

Matthew McConaughey, wife deliver masks to rural hospitals in Texas

Alright, alright, alright!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Twitter: Matthew McConaughey
AUSTIN, Texas – East Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his wife delivered 110,000 masks for hospitals in need.

The masks were donated by Lincoln, the luxury vehicle division of American auto company Ford. McConaughey is the spokesman for Lincoln.

The star posted on Twitter saying, "me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”

What a great guy!

