Matthew McConaughey, wife deliver masks to rural hospitals in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – East Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his wife delivered 110,000 masks for hospitals in need.
The masks were donated by Lincoln, the luxury vehicle division of American auto company Ford. McConaughey is the spokesman for Lincoln.
The star posted on Twitter saying, "me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”
Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020
