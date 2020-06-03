Check out these black-owned restaurants in Northeast Florida
Did we miss someone? Let us know!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As protests and vigils continue in Jacksonville and across the nation over the death of George Floyd, many are choosing to show their support by spending money at black-owned businesses and restaurants.
Local food blog “Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews” compiled a list of all the black-owned restaurants in the River City.
The group said putting money into the black community is one way to help the current fight for equality.
Restaurant owner Thomas Jones is in the business of feeding hungry mouths and hungry hearts.
Jones and his family are the backbone of “Shut Em Down Authentic Southern Restaurant,” one of the restaurants featured on the list below, created by Jax Restaurant Reviews.
“We only cook with love in these parts,” Jones said. “They called the Soul Food because when you cook you cook with your soul you pass it on to someone else and they feel the same thing.”
The list below is categorized by what side of town the restaurants are on, by food trucks, and by desserts.
Downtown/Northside/Springfield
128 W Adams St (0.96 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
Dunn Ave & Monaco(next 2 checkers) (6.31 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32218
Cartel’s Kitchen Seafood & More
3002 N. Myrtle Ave
Jacksonville, Florida 32209
Caribbean Sunrise Bakery & Restaurant
4106 N. Main Street
Sams Club Northside
4807 Main St N.
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
2851 North Edgewood Ave. Ste. 20
1410 Palmdale Street
1352 Kings Rd (1.22 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32209
3604 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, Florida 32209
1227 E 21st St
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
1827 N Pearl St
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
1440 Dunn Avenue #32
Jacksonville, Florida 32218
1807 W 45th St
Jacksonville, Florida 32209
445 W 22nd St
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
1837 N Pearl Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
157 E 8th St #118
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
2527 N Main St (2.18 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
Icecapades (coming soon)
1833 North Pearl Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
5868 Norwood Ave (3.27 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32208
San Marco
3144 Spring Park Rd
Southside
5907 Merrill rd
Jacksonville, Florida 32277
5111 Baymeadows Rd Ste 19
Jacksonville, Florida 32217
6620 Southpoint Dr. S
111 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250
962 St. Johns Bluff Road North (8.97 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
Centurion App Square, 8380 Baymeadows Suite 5 (9.10 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32256
Arlington
2449 University Blvd North
Jacksonville, Florida 32211
Regency Mall Food Court
Regency Food Court
1527 Cesery Blvd (4.63 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32211
4770 Barnes Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
1111 Cesery Blvd
Jacksonville, Florida 32211
Riverside/Avondale/Murray Hill
901 King Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
2708 Park St
Jacksonville, Florida 32205-7608
1020 Park St.
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
4204 Herschel Street
Jacksonville, Florida
1164 Edgewood Ave S
Jacksonville, Florida 32205-7458
4555 ST JOHNS AVE
Jacksonville, Florida 32210
Westside
6765 Dunn Ave suite 201/202
Jacksonville, Florida 32219
5880 Normandy blvd
Jacksonville, Florida 32205
3610 Blanding Blvd
Jacksonville, Florida
6315 San Juan Ave
Jacksonville, Florida 32210
6426 Bowden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
5123 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, Florida 32210
7307 103rd st (7.78 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida
Orange Park
868 Blanding Blvd (16.64 mi)
Orange Park, Florida 32065
664 Kingsley Ave (11.12 mi)
Orange Park, Florida 32073
1177 Park Ave., Ste 9
Orange Park, Florida 32073
Mayport/Atlantic Beach
2294 Mayport Rd. Suite 22 (15.56 mi)
Jacksonville, Florida 32233
51 Robert St (15.46 mi)
Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233
Middleburg
1694 BLANDING BLVD, MIDDLEBURG
FL. 32068
Food Trucks
Two Chicks and A Guy
Dee Queezy’s BBQ-Seafood- Wings
Vegan/Veggie
Kravegan (Food truck)
1818 N Davis Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32209
311 W Ashley St unit 1
Jacksonville, Florida 32202-4107
Dessert/Coffee
1020 Park St.
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
1665 W 25th Street
Honey Dripper House (Food Truck)
2251 Oak Street
4204 Herschel Street
Jacksonville, Florida
3911 Hendricks AvenueJacksonville, Florida 32207
9119 Merrill Rd unit 6
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
5310 Lenox Ave. Jacksonville fl
Jacksonville, Florida
9734 Deer Lake Ct. Ste 5
Jacksonville, Florida 32246
Tough Guy’s Cookies (mobile bakery)
Gala’s Italian Ice (Food truck)
Island Dream (Food truck)
Funnel Cake Queen (Food truck)
Icecapades (coming soon)
1833 North Pearl Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
Caterers/ Personal Chef’s
This list was crowd-sourced through the Facebook group “The Scoop with Jax Restaurant Reviews.”
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.