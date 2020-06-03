Check out these black-owned restaurants in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As protests and vigils continue in Jacksonville and across the nation over the death of George Floyd, many are choosing to show their support by spending money at black-owned businesses and restaurants.

Local food blog “Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews” compiled a list of all the black-owned restaurants in the River City.

The group said putting money into the black community is one way to help the current fight for equality.

Restaurant owner Thomas Jones is in the business of feeding hungry mouths and hungry hearts.

Jones and his family are the backbone of “Shut Em Down Authentic Southern Restaurant,” one of the restaurants featured on the list below, created by Jax Restaurant Reviews.

“We only cook with love in these parts,” Jones said. “They called the Soul Food because when you cook you cook with your soul you pass it on to someone else and they feel the same thing.”

The list below is categorized by what side of town the restaurants are on, by food trucks, and by desserts.

Downtown/Northside/Springfield

Da Real Ting

128 W Adams St (0.96 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Taste Grace

Dunn Ave & Monaco(next 2 checkers) (6.31 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32218

Cartel’s Kitchen Seafood & More

3002 N. Myrtle Ave

Jacksonville, Florida 32209

Caribbean Sunrise Bakery & Restaurant

4106 N. Main Street

Dropzone Grille

Sams Club Northside

Austin’s Soul Food

4807 Main St N.

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Annie Ru’s

2851 North Edgewood Ave. Ste. 20

Balla’s Carribean

1410 Palmdale Street

Kelly’s Place

1352 Kings Rd (1.22 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32209

Holley’s BBQ

3604 Moncrief Rd

Jacksonville, Florida 32209

Soul Food Express

1227 E 21st St

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

The Cookbook

1827 N Pearl St

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

A Taste of Miami

1440 Dunn Avenue #32

Jacksonville, Florida 32218

Two Cooking Cousins

1807 W 45th St

Jacksonville, Florida 32209

The Conch Shell

445 W 22nd St

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Foxy Lady Cafe

1837 N Pearl Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

The Sweet Spot & Urban Lounge

157 E 8th St #118

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Island Tropics Jamaican

2527 N Main St (2.18 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Icecapades (coming soon)

1833 North Pearl Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Blu Diner

5868 Norwood Ave (3.27 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32208

San Marco

Choppin Coppin Jerk Center

3144 Spring Park Rd

Southside

Trap House Chicken

5907 Merrill rd

Jacksonville, Florida 32277

Pink Salt Restaurant & Bar

5111 Baymeadows Rd Ste 19

Jacksonville, Florida 32217

Cafe South

6620 Southpoint Dr. S

Sneakers

111 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

Breakfast Bowls & Burritos

962 St. Johns Bluff Road North (8.97 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

Jax Bread Co.

Centurion App Square, 8380 Baymeadows Suite 5 (9.10 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32256

Arlington

Smoke in the City BBQ

2449 University Blvd North

Jacksonville, Florida 32211

Funnel Cake Queen

Regency Mall Food Court

Island Dream

Regency Food Court

Sweet Mamas

1527 Cesery Blvd (4.63 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32211

Beignets Carribean Cafe

4770 Barnes Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Allstarzz

1111 Cesery Blvd

Jacksonville, Florida 32211

Riverside/Avondale/Murray Hill

Jazzy’s

901 King Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32204

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St

Jacksonville, Florida 32205-7608

Motion Sweets

1020 Park St.

Jacksonville, Florida 32204

The Social House

4204 Herschel Street

Jacksonville, Florida

Holy Smokes BBQ

1164 Edgewood Ave S

Jacksonville, Florida 32205-7458

Munchies Food for the Soul

4555 ST JOHNS AVE

Jacksonville, Florida 32210

Westside

Soul Food Bistro

Celestia’s Coastal Cuisine

6765 Dunn Ave suite 201/202

Jacksonville, Florida 32219

Pineapples

5880 Normandy blvd

Jacksonville, Florida 32205

Crazy Crab

3610 Blanding Blvd

Jacksonville, Florida

Shut em Down

6315 San Juan Ave

Jacksonville, Florida 32210

6426 Bowden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Uncle Genes Soul and Seafood

5123 Timuquana Rd

Jacksonville, Florida 32210

A Taste of Chicago

7307 103rd st (7.78 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida

Orange Park

Mackey’s Munchies

868 Blanding Blvd (16.64 mi)

Orange Park, Florida 32065

TDS Cajun Cafe & Catering

664 Kingsley Ave (11.12 mi)

Orange Park, Florida 32073

Irie Diner

1177 Park Ave., Ste 9

Orange Park, Florida 32073

Mayport/Atlantic Beach

Hangar Bay Cafe

2294 Mayport Rd. Suite 22 (15.56 mi)

Jacksonville, Florida 32233

Vooswar

51 Robert St (15.46 mi)

Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233

Middleburg

Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts

1694 BLANDING BLVD, MIDDLEBURG

FL. 32068

Food Trucks

San Marco Chz Fry Co.

Mr. Potato Spread

Team Love Seafood

Island Dream

Latin Soul Grille

Best Burgers Jax

Twisting Roots

Khloe’s Kitchen

Bawk Bawk Chicken

Hook Em Up

The Blu Claw

Gumbo Man

Two Chicks and A Guy

Kravegan

Flavour Saviour

Not Your Daddy’s Ribs

Dee Queezy’s BBQ-Seafood- Wings

Delicious Dishes By D

VnS Soul Food

Bright Light Catering

Starving like Marvin

Fat Mama’z

One Charlene’s

PV Shack

Ambitious Eats

E&W BBQ

Gala’s Italian Ice

CK on Wheels

Cherry’s Red Food Truck

Vegan/Veggie

Kravegan (Food truck)

TeaPosh Naturals

1818 N Davis Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32209

Grenville Kitchen

311 W Ashley St unit 1

Jacksonville, Florida 32202-4107

Dessert/Coffee

Motion Sweets

1020 Park St.

Jacksonville, Florida 32204

Honey Dripper Hut

1665 W 25th Street

Honey Dripper House (Food Truck)

Mixed Fillings Pie Shop

2251 Oak Street

Social House

4204 Herschel Street

Jacksonville, Florida

The Cake Shop of San Jose

3911 Hendricks AvenueJacksonville, Florida 32207

CupCake Fifty etc.

9119 Merrill Rd unit 6

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

Dricka’s Cookie Jar

The Icee Spot

5310 Lenox Ave. Jacksonville fl

Jacksonville, Florida

CamiCakes

9734 Deer Lake Ct. Ste 5

Jacksonville, Florida 32246

Tough Guy’s Cookies (mobile bakery)

Gala’s Italian Ice (Food truck)

Island Dream (Food truck)

Funnel Cake Queen (Food truck)

Icecapades (coming soon)

1833 North Pearl Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Caterers/ Personal Chef’s

Chef Kenny Gilbert

Skinny Pig Cafe & Catering

Next Level Food Love

Chef Naps Whippin

This list was crowd-sourced through the Facebook group “The Scoop with Jax Restaurant Reviews.”