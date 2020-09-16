Advent of color TV has this man to thank

As if there aren’t enough reasons to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, simply watching your TV is another great way to pay tribute.

If you have never heard of Guillermo González Camarena, you should -- and you could even be thankful for the indelible mark he left in the world of technology as one of the founding fathers of color television, according to the The Biography.

A gifted engineer, Camarena at the age of 23 in 1942 was awarded a patent for an invention that transmitted colored pictures or images that could adapt to television equipment in black and white.

Known as a pioneer of Mexican television and an inventor of three color television systems, Camarena made the first publicly announced color broadcast on Feb. 8, 1963.

Camarena died 55 years ago in a 1965 car accident at the age of 48.

His death was a massive loss to Mexican society and the world of technology overall, according to Mexicanist, which said that he was “irreplaceable” and that after his death, Mexico “plunged into a vacuum of creativity. Nobody knew how to continue his visionary work.”