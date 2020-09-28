These are the tips and tricks you need to properly groom your eyebrows

One of the latest trends in fashion is heavily grooming your eyebrows, and there’s a lot to know and learn.

You don’t want to end up over- or under-tweezing your brows.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan is pretty used to grooming his brows, considering he was born with very bushy eyebrows, so he has many tips and recommendations when it comes to maintaining them, as well as advice regarding what products you should be using and avoiding.

He’s even got tips if you want to add a little bit to your brow, like the right product to use and how to really draw on a great arch.

Make sure you check out the full video, above, to get all the inside information -- and make sure you check out the StyleWise YouTube page so you never miss a single episode. Oh, and don’t forget to subscribe!