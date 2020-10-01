Jacksonville Zoo announces 2020 Spooktacular dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s most enchanting Halloween celebration is back!

The 33rd annual Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, presented by Aquafina, will run between Oct. 23-31 from 5-8 p.m. Additional time slots will be available select nights from 7-10 p.m.

The Zoo claims it will be “as wicked as you wish.”

For safety purposes, the Zoo will be following its COVID-19 guidelines each night of Spooktacular.

“This includes a one-way directional route through the event, handwashing and sanitizing stations, limits to groups of 10 of less, 6 feet physical distancing between groups, and cashless transactions,” the Zoo said in a release.

Here is what you can expect during the event:

Trick-or-treaters will find candy throughout the event, expanding beyond the traditional Candy Trail for more space. Children and adults are encouraged to dress up in their family-friendly costumes.

Dinosauria: Guests should beware of prehistoric creatures on the prowl. Listen closely for the roars and leaves shaking around every corner and watch out for the Tyrannosaurus rex.

The Great Lawn will feature a maze for little goblins to traverse and chilling ghost stories will be heard in Range of the Jaguar. Themed Spooktacular treats will be available to satisfy the frightening hunger and thirst of kids and adults alike.

DATES: October 23-31 TIMED SESSIONS: 5-8 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. (select nights only)

Admission is $12 for members and $15 for non-members (children 2 and under are free). Admission includes free parking, Dinosauria, and the Wildlife Carousel for those 12 and under.

To purchase tickets in advance and for more information, visit JacksonvilleZoo.org/Spooktacular.

Tickets will sell out due to limited capacity, so guests are encouraged to buy in advance.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is preparing to host its annual Spooktacular event with new guidelines and protocols for the safety of guests, staff, volunteers, and animals.