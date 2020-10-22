Winn-Dixie donates over 4,000 pounds of pet food to Jax Humane

Winn-Dixie is doing its part to make sure no pet goes hungry.

On Thursday, the supermarket chain donated more than 4,000 pounds of pet food to the Jacksonville Humane Society, which has been struggling to keep its pantry stocked amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, thanks to Winn-Dixie, the Humane Society’s supplies are in much better shape. The grocery chain dropped off four pallets of pet food at the organization’s warehouse.

The Jacksonville Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry helps feed pets of seniors, veterans and others in the community who are in need.