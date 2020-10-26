St. Johns County developer branches out with treehouse hotel

A St. Johns County developer is going out on a limb with his next project.

Developer Jim Bacon recently wrapped up work on Bacon Self Storage on Wildwood Drive off State Road 207, according to our news partners with the Jacksonville Daily Record, and now he wants to branch out — with a treehouse hotel nestled in the woods behind the storage facility.

Preliminary plans for the Air Tree Inn, which was inspired by the Treehouse Villas at Walt Disney World’s Saratoga Springs, call for 30 rental units accessible by an elevated boardwalk, plus a 5,700-square-foot common area that would include a bar, restaurant and swimming pool.

The villas would be as large as 400 square feet a piece, Bacon told the Daily Record, and each would come with a bedroom, bathroom, living space, kitchen, porch, and hot tub. He said renting a villa would cost $180 a night with a minimum three-night stay.

“Right now it’s a pretty big pipe dream,” Bacon told the newspaper. “My wife thinks I’m crazy.”

Learn more about this proposed development by reading the Daily Record’s report.