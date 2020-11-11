Watch ‘Elf’ for free and donate to a good cause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the holidays coming up you may be wondering what you can do to help others in this time when it’s difficult to volunteer because of quarantining. The Florida Theatre is offering a way to have fun with your family, social distance, and help give to charity.

On December 20th the theatre is going to be showing the holiday favorite movie “Elf” for FREE in partnership with Publix Supermart Charities.

All you have to do for admission is bring at least one canned good of non-perishable food per person in exchange for a ticket. The doors open at 1 p.m and the movie starts at 2 p.m on the Sunday before Christmas.

The @FloridaTheatre presents Elf presented by @Publix Supermarket Charities! Join us on Dec 20 for the holiday film, Elf! Admission is FREE with a nonperishable food item. Details at https://t.co/TDMXfNrf3W. Sponsored by @Publix, @Wawa and @WilsonDutraLaw. pic.twitter.com/qlaXgGE2Ob — The Florida Theatre (@FloridaTheatre) November 9, 2020

What food should I bring?

Shelf-stable, non-perishable foods are best for the most people, from children over a weekend, to homeless persons with no way to prepare meals. Even working families who need to prepare quick, but nourishing meals would prefer these. Here are some suggestions from The Florida Theatre on what to bring in exchange for your ticket:

Canned vegetables: corn, green beans.

Canned fruit: peaches, pears, mixed fruit.

Peanut butter in plastic jars.

Canned meats like tuna and chicken.

Macaroni and cheese.

Pop top cans of ravioli and spaghetti

Canned soup.

Boxed items like macaroni and cheese, pasta, and instant potatoes.

The Florida Theatre’s staff maintains social distancing guidelines, sanitizes, and wears masks at all times. According to the theatre, their safety protocols are updated as the public guidelines evolve.