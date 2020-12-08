Time for the annual Christmas Bird Count

Bird enthusiasts are getting ready for the Christmas Bird Count (CBC), a 120-year-old tradition in Jacksonville.

The goal is to count as many birds as possible on one day. Counting takes place at several locations around northeast Florida and southern Georgia from mid-December to Jan. 5.

Historically, Jacksonville has seen a high variety of birds with over 150 different species each year.

The results from last year resulted in over 3,000 Semipalmated Plovers and Western Sandpipers, in addition to a 1,000 White Ibis.

The data collected by observers over the past century allow Audubon researchers and other interested individuals to study the health and status of bird populations across North America.

The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitats, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.

Experienced birders can volunteer in counts other than Jacksonville, including St. Augustine and Matanzas, and in Clay County. Some areas are on different days allowing local volunteers to participate in more than one count every year.

Count compilers rely on the knowledge and expertise of the experienced birders who participate to ensure the integrity of the data to be submitted to Audubon’s CBC database.

Less-experienced birders can also participate under the guidance of a seasoned team leader in order to help with data collection and learn how to conduct a count.

If you’re interested in participating this season, check out this interactive map where you will need to sign up online.

Green and yellow circles are open for new participants, and red circles are full. Contact compilers by email using the information from the pop-ups on the map.

Groups are limited due to COVID-19, but another option is to document what you see by taking photos during your CBC and uploading them to this interactive map.

This is another way to see how thousands of people across the hemisphere are participating in their Christmas Bird Counts.