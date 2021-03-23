Oh Boy! Florida to get first-ever Walt Disney World license plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disney World lovers, rejoice!

Florida car owners can soon purchase the first-ever Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate.

The deal is part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which begins on Oct. 1.

“We are excited to reveal the design of this unique plate, featuring our ‘EARidescent’ 50th anniversary castle logo on a majestic royal blue background,” Disney’s Mouse Mail website said.

The plate is inspired by the color scheme of Cinderella Castle and is currently available for pre-sale.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida and their work granting wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Interested drivers can purchase a pre-sale voucher now for $25 (plus fees) exclusively through their local County Tax Collector’s Office, license plate agencies (DMVs) across the State of Florida, or online through the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office.

For more information about the Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate, visit www.flhsmv.gov, and learn more about The World’s Most Magical Celebration at www.DisneyWorld.com/50.

A minimum of 3,000 pre-sale vouchers are required to be sold by the State of Florida before manufacturing of specialty license plates may begin.