What to do at the Jacksonville International Auto Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The cars are the stars at the 2021 Jacksonville International Auto Show. However, there is more entertainment for the entire family to enjoy this year than ever before.

For the first time ever at the auto show, some of the world’s rarest and most exotic cars will be on display. From Italy to England, you can see incredible performance machines, like Lamborghinis and Lotuses. Also on display is the legendary Maserati. From the dynamic Ghibli to the luxurious Quattroporte, this famed Italian marque brings a new level of passion to The Jacksonville International Auto Show. Another first for the Jacksonville show? The famed Bentley brand.

See something great on the show floor and want to test drive it? Why wait? You can test drive the latest models from Chevrolet.

The Classic Car Museum of St. Augustine comes to the Jacksonville International Auto Show for the first time. See an array of classic cars all under one roof.

Military Trail salutes restored historic military vehicles courtesy of the First Florida Chapter – Military Vehicle Preservation Association. A 1945 GPW and Willy’s Jeep will be on display, as well as a Half Track and many more.

If you feel the need for speed, Autobahn has you covered. From their explosive go-karts on display, to racing arcade games and even axe-throwing. Get your race on with RC cars, and go for the checkered flag.

BMX Trickstars traveling BMX stunt show comes to the auto show for the first time. Watch the BMX Trickstars bring their thrilling display of BMX bike stunts and freestyle tricks with three shows a day on Saturday and Sunday.