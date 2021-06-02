Rick Mullaney: News4Jax political analyst

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rick Mullaney is a political analyst for News4Jax and provides commentary on law, policy and government at the local, state and federal level. He regularly appears on The Morning Show, evening news broadcasts, This Week in Jacksonville and special programming during elections and breaking news.

In over 40 years in the private and public sectors, Rick has represented diverse public entities and public officials, been involved in numerous public policy initiatives and political campaigns, and lectured on legal and public policy topics in more than 20 states. For 20 years he served as legal counsel and advisor to Jacksonville’s consolidated government and Jacksonville mayors Ed Austin, John Delaney and John Peyton.

Rick ran for mayor of Jacksonville in 2011.

A lawyer by background, Rick is the founding director of the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute, which offers five graduate degree programs in public policy, including a Master in Public Policy degree, Executive Master in Public Policy, and three dual degree programs: MPP-JD, MPP-MBA and MPP-Marine Science. He teaches PPOL 513 Law and Public Policy in the MPP program.

Rick received a BA in Political Science at the University of Florida (1973-1977), graduating Phi Beta Kappa and first in College of Arts and Sciences. He also graduated from law school at UF (1977-1980), serving on the Moot Court Team and as Executive Editor of the Law Review. After graduation, he worked as a business lawyer for Carlton, Fields, prosecutor for 10 years, chief of staff for the mayor of Jacksonville and general counsel for the city.

He has received the Prosecutor of the Year Award for the state of Florida and the Lawyer of the Year Award for the city of Jacksonville.

Rick serves on numerous non-profit boards, including the World Affairs Council, Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors, and the Government and Public Policy Institute for the University of the Bahamas. He is past Board Chair for Gateway Community Services and the Saint Vincent’s Healthcare Foundation. Rick is a member of Leadership Jacksonville (1988) and Leadership Florida (2001). He and his wife Lynn have been married for over 30 years and have three children – Taylor, Richie and Katie.