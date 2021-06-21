Proud pup becomes Jacksonville’s newest search-and-rescue dog

All that training and hard work has finally paid off: Cricket became a Type 1 certified search-and-rescue dog on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If every dog has their day, then Friday had Cricket’s name written all over it.

After spending months in training to respond to worst-case scenarios, the Golden Retriever on Friday accomplished her goal of becoming a Type 1 certified search-and-rescue dog.

The city of Jacksonville’s emergency preparedness division shared photos of Cricket’s progress on Facebook on Monday, wishing the proud pup congratulations on her milestone.

“Please join us in congratulating Cricket and her pals on the JFRD FL-TF-5 USAR team,” the post said.

We couldn’t agree more. Let’s all give Cricket a warm round of appaws on her achievement.