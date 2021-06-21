Cloudy icon
81º

Features

Proud pup becomes Jacksonville’s newest search-and-rescue dog

Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear graduation gowns

Garrett Pelican
, Digital executive producer

Tags: 
City of Jacksonville
,
JaxReady
,
Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department
All that training and hard work has finally paid off: Cricket became a Type 1 certified search-and-rescue dog on Friday.
All that training and hard work has finally paid off: Cricket became a Type 1 certified search-and-rescue dog on Friday. (Photos via JaxReady/Facebook)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If every dog has their day, then Friday had Cricket’s name written all over it.

After spending months in training to respond to worst-case scenarios, the Golden Retriever on Friday accomplished her goal of becoming a Type 1 certified search-and-rescue dog.

The city of Jacksonville’s emergency preparedness division shared photos of Cricket’s progress on Facebook on Monday, wishing the proud pup congratulations on her milestone.

“Please join us in congratulating Cricket and her pals on the JFRD FL-TF-5 USAR team,” the post said.

We couldn’t agree more. Let’s all give Cricket a warm round of appaws on her achievement.

Since her introduction, preparedness puppy Cricket has helped us learn how to prepare for disasters and emergencies. She...

Posted by JaxReady on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: