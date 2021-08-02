MOSH celebrates 80 years with $8 admission on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is celebrating 80 years of curiosity on the First Coast with $8 admission on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Join the celebration while walking through the newest exhibit, The Lost World of Dragons, enjoy the Florida Naturalist’s Center or walk through Jacksonville and Northeast Florida’s history in the Currents of Time exhibit, all for just $8,” MOSH said.

There are no discounts for daily programs.

MOSH is located at 1025 Museum Circle. Advance ticket reservations are encouraged.

Tickets can be purchased here.

