MOSH celebrates 80 years with $8 admission on Sunday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: MOSH, 80 years, Duval County, Jacksonville
MOSH -- First Permanent Home on Riverside
MOSH -- First Permanent Home on Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is celebrating 80 years of curiosity on the First Coast with $8 admission on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Join the celebration while walking through the newest exhibit, The Lost World of Dragons, enjoy the Florida Naturalist’s Center or walk through Jacksonville and Northeast Florida’s history in the Currents of Time exhibit, all for just $8,” MOSH said.

There are no discounts for daily programs.

MOSH is located at 1025 Museum Circle. Advance ticket reservations are encouraged.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

