Haunted car wash coming to Jacksonville during 3-day event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A haunted car wash is coming to Jacksonville for only three days in October.

Island Time Haunted Carwash off of University Boulevard is holding the event on Oct. 27, 28 and 29. Wednesday is already sold out. Time slots for Thursday and Friday are still available.

Tickets are $30 and all proceeds will go to charity. One ticket is good for one car. Customers will receive a full-service car wash ($30 Value) and other coupons.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Location: 5864 University Blvd West, Jacksonville, FL 32224