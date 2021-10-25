Cloudy icon
Haunted car wash coming to Jacksonville during 3-day event

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Island Time's Haunted Car Wash | 5864 University Blvd West, Jacksonville, FL 32224
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A haunted car wash is coming to Jacksonville for only three days in October.

Island Time Haunted Carwash off of University Boulevard is holding the event on Oct. 27, 28 and 29. Wednesday is already sold out. Time slots for Thursday and Friday are still available.

Tickets are $30 and all proceeds will go to charity. One ticket is good for one car. Customers will receive a full-service car wash ($30 Value) and other coupons. 

Location: 5864 University Blvd West, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

