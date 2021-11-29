More than 140 animals adopted at Jacksonville Humane Society over weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many people woke up to new family members this morning!

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) held a free adoption event over the weekend.

News4Jax posted the adoption event on Facebook and it went viral, reaching three million people.

JHS said more than 140 adoptions took place.

“We did 144 adoptions and 18 dogs went on sleepovers (potential adoptions),” Lindsay Layendecker, Director of Community Programs at JHS, said.

There’s still time to adopt and donate. Click here to learn more.