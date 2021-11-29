60º
More than 140 animals adopted at Jacksonville Humane Society over weekend

JHS offered free adoptions for Black Friday weekend

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

The Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many people woke up to new family members this morning!

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) held a free adoption event over the weekend.

News4Jax posted the adoption event on Facebook and it went viral, reaching three million people.

JHS said more than 140 adoptions took place.

“We did 144 adoptions and 18 dogs went on sleepovers (potential adoptions),” Lindsay Layendecker, Director of Community Programs at JHS, said.

There’s still time to adopt and donate. Click here to learn more.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

