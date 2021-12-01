List🎄: Here are the best Christmas light displays around Jacksonville

Beauclerc Rd right off of San Jose (Photo by: Natalia Tassar)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit? News4Jax has compiled a list of the best light displays around our area.

So grab your family and friends and hit the road!

[Have a light display you would like to add? Send us the location in the comments section below or email CLuter@wjxt.com.]

1) Girvin Road in the Blackhawk Bluff Subdivision | JaxBest winner!

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄🎅| Check out the incredible drive through light display located just West of Neptune Beach in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off Girvin Road! The entire neighborhood participates and it is free! Fun for the whole family! • Know of an awesome light display near you? Let us know! • Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Wednesday, December 19, 2018

2) Night of Lights in St. Augustine - The award-winning display lit up for the 27th season at dusk Saturday and will run each night through Jan. 31. In 2019.

JaxBest winner: Nights of Lights was your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday light event.

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄☃️🎁 Nights of Lights in St. Augustine is a great place to see amazing Christmas lights! Fun for the whole family! https://bit.ly/2Ag1iQy Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Monday, December 24, 2018

3) Deck The Chairs in Jacksonville Beach puts a unique twist on Christmas decorating! The display features over 20,000 pieces of waste that were all collected along the coast. The finished project will be on display from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1.

GF Default - Beaches Go Green founder hopes plastic octopus will continue to spread environmental awareness

4) ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens: The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is lighting the town during “Dazzling Nights,” a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience. The family-friendly event begins Nov. 19 and will end on Jan. 9, 2022. Click here for more details.

DAZZLING NIGHTS❄️🎄 | The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is lighting the town during “Dazzling Nights,” a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience.



The family-friendly event begins Nov. 19 -- https://t.co/g0fXpsNwbI pic.twitter.com/FNCGnsgd7g — News4JAX (@wjxt4) November 16, 2021

5) Beauclerc Rd right off of San Jose: This local family goes above and beyond every year!

6) Lights On 14th: This event is a computer-controlled Christmas Lights Display in Starke! The lights run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through 1/2/2022. The event is free for all, but donations are accepted and 100% goes to Clay Humane. We hand out free candy canes as well. (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) Address: 15912 NE 14th AveStarke, FL 32091

7) Meadowfield Subdivision - 86147 Riverwood Dr Yulee

Best holiday light displays in 2018 BEST LIGHT DISPLAYS❄️🎄 | Add this house to the list! News4Jax is highlighting the best houses and neighborhoods that go ALL OUT for the holidays! Have you seen a spectacular sight? Take a video and send it to News4Jax! *Meadowfield Subdivision - 86147 Riverwood Dr Yulee* Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

8) Walk-thru lights display at 4930 Rue Street Jacksonville, FL 32258

9) Lights on Shelley: 3336 Shelley Drive in Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Just a short clip of one of our songs! Posted by Lights on Shelley on Monday, December 30, 2019

10) Christmas Light Show: 1392 Nochaway Drive (World Golf Village area) - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Light Show: Grab the family and check out this light show at 1392 Nochaway Drive (World Golf Village area) from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ❄️🎄 https://t.co/eWq1CvNZ70 pic.twitter.com/jKoH0K80gw — News4JAX (@wjxt4) December 7, 2020

11) 3119 Pine Rd Orange Park FL 32065 - Located in Doctor’s Lake Estates. The animated light display is choreographed to over 30 songs. The light show runs Sunday - Thursday 6:00 to 8:30 and Friday - Saturday 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Click here to see more videos.

12) 1001 Arcaro Court WestJax., FL 32218 -- Saddlewood neighborhood in Oceanway.

Check this out!🎄🎅 This house in the Saddlewood neighborhood in Oceanway made our "Best Christmas light displays" list! Check out the full list here: https://t.co/SaSH2EXnSY pic.twitter.com/ORmLxVyGlN — News4JAX (@wjxt4) December 9, 2020

Other December events with notable lights: