Catty Shack welcomes two new exotic cats

The wildlife sanctuary invites you to come out and welcome the new Queen of the Jungle, Rosa.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two new exotic big cats have arrived at Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary.

The wildlife sanctuary welcomed the new “Queen of the Jungle,” Rosa! The 12-year-old lioness came to Catty Shack from a closing sanctuary in South Florida, according to a release.

Rosa’s habitat will be next to male lion Abu, so the two can get to know each other. They will see and hear one another through a fence in between before being formally introduced.

“Baby,” a new caracal, also arrived at Catty Shack. The 18-month-old female exotic was rehomed to the sanctuary from a properly licensed private individual. After a quarantine period, Baby moved into her freshly refurbished habitat.

Both cats have been given purr-fect bills of health and are ready for their public debut.

Catty Shack Ranch is open every day from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $7 for children and $15 for adults. Friday and Saturday Night Feedings are $25 - $45.

Click here for tickets and more information on Catty Shack Ranch.