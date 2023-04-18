JASMYN hosting Strides for Pride 5K this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JASMYN’s annual Strides for Pride road races hit the ground running this Sunday, April 23.

The 12th annual races begin under the Fuller Warren Bridge where Riverside Arts Market is held and will make its way down Riverside Avenue.

There will be a 5K race and a 1-mile fun run to choose from. The top three runners from male, female and nonbinary categories across different age groups will be recognized.

Runners who have participated in at least Stride for Pride runs for at least three straight years or all 11 races will receive special recognition.

In addition to recognizing long-term Strides for Pride runners and race winners, JASMYN will host a “Pets for Pride Photo Contest” that could put your pet in the running to become the next JASMYN mascot.

Runners should arrive at the RAM space under the Fuller Warren Bridge to pick up registration packets between 7-7:50 on Sunday morning.

Registration costs $45. The race starts at 8 am.

Click here for more information.