80º

LIVE

Features

Halfway to Halloween: Jacksonville to get creepier during May event

Spirit of Halloween arriving early this year 💀👻

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: 13th Floor Jacksonville, Halfway to Halloween
13th Floor Jacksonville Presents: Halfway to Halloween (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re halfway to Halloween and the infamous 13th Floor Jacksonville wants to celebrate in the scariest way it knows how — a terrifying event.

The spring event is giving you a taste of Halloween for only two days — Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

Guests can expect to experience “the spine-chilling sensation of the Halloween season, without waiting until the end of the year to begin the festivities,” a release said.

Related: Jacksonville’s best haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

Sound scary? The haunted house advises that its attractions may be too intense for children under 12.

Tickets will be available Thursday, April 20, at 13thfloorjacksonville.com/halfway. 13th Floor Jacksonville is located at 9230 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram