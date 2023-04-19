Halfway to Halloween: Jacksonville to get creepier during May event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re halfway to Halloween and the infamous 13th Floor Jacksonville wants to celebrate in the scariest way it knows how — a terrifying event.

The spring event is giving you a taste of Halloween for only two days — Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

Guests can expect to experience “the spine-chilling sensation of the Halloween season, without waiting until the end of the year to begin the festivities,” a release said.

Related: Jacksonville’s best haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

Sound scary? The haunted house advises that its attractions may be too intense for children under 12.

Tickets will be available Thursday, April 20, at 13thfloorjacksonville.com/halfway. 13th Floor Jacksonville is located at 9230 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32225.