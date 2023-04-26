I need a Ninja Creami, and it’s all thanks to my TikTok feed

The things that show up on my TikTok “for you page” is usually videos that are funny, videos of dogs and cooking videos. Recently though, videos of people making homemade ice cream and sorbet have been popping up using a Ninja Cremi, and now I need one.

I’ve never been susceptible to buying products I see people use on TikTok, but I suppose there is a first time for every thing, right?

If you haven’t seen or heard of the Ninja Cremi, let me explain what this magical device (that I desperately want) is all about.

Truth be told, I can’t explain a whole lot about the Cremi because I don’t have one, and I’ve never used it. I have, however, watched an ungodly amount of videos of folks making their own sorbet and ice cream, so I think I can speak on it pretty confidently.

It’s basically an ice cream maker, but it spins and turns your frozen concoction into a delicious treat in like two minutes. You can get as creative as you want when making the ice cream flavors, plus you get to control just how much sugar (and other bad things that make ice cream so good) goes into it.

The only downside is that you have to let it freeze for 24 hours before spinning it in the Ninja Creami, but it’s a wait that appears to be worth it.

What really blows my mind is how creative people are being with the Creami. When it comes to sorbets, you can literally just dump a can of pineapple into the container, freeze it and then you have creamy pineapple sorbet. I’ve also seen people do it with fresh fruit. One person even added some vodka to the fresh fruit, therefore making a boozy sorbet.

The ice creams are equally as incredible. Making regular ice cream is totally acceptable, but some folks are using protein shakes to make the ice cream, which makes it a little bit more healthier than normal ice cream, and it’s packed with protein. I’ve even seen people add things like greek yogurt and cottage cheese for healthier alternatives.

There is even a mix-in option, so you can add things like Oreos and chocolate bars to your ice cream. Sorry, Dairy Queen, but your Blizzards have nothing on this.

I’m seriously amazed at every TikTok I see of someone using this kitchen gadget, so of course I need one. Ninja Creami, if you are reading this, please email me and send me one! Not since the Instant Pot have I wanted a kitchen gadget so badly.

I’m sure I’ll crave soon enough and purchase one (how fabulous does constant homemade sorbet in the summer sound?), but until then, I will watch TikToks of people using their Creami and plan all the wonderful things I will make in mind.

I’ve added some TikToks of people using it throughout this article. It really is one of those things that you have to see to believe.