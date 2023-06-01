Which type of milk do you got? Weighing the health benefits of many types of milk

There’s a classic saying that “milk does a body good,” but the slogan doesn’t really elaborate in what ways milk does so, or what different types of milk does for the body.

In honor of Thursday being World Milk Day, here’s a breakdown of the most popular types of milk and what they really can do for the body, according to a report from U.S. News.

All amounts listed below are based on 8-ounce servings.

Whole Milk

Maybe the most common form of milk, this is often recommended by doctors for younger children to help grow and gain weight.

Calories - 150

Total fat - 8

Protein - 8

Sugar - 12

Calcium% - 30

Vitamin D% - 25

Nonfat milk

An alternative for those not wanting to consume as much fat in their diet.

Calories - 90

Total fat - 0

Protein - 8

Sugar - 12

Calcium% - 30

Vitamin D% - 25

Soy milk

A plant-based product, this is an alternative for those who like to drink milk but prefer not to have the dairy components of regular milk.

Calories - Original 110, unsweetened 80

Total fat - Original 4.5, unsweetened 4

Protein - Original 8, unsweetened 7

Sugar - Original 6, unsweetened 1

Calcium% - Original 45, unsweetened 30

Vitamin D% - Original 30, unsweetened 30

Almond milk

Similar to soy milk, it’s plant-based but has more of a nut flavor and less protein.

Calories - Original 60, unsweetened 30

Total fat - Original 2.5, unsweetened 2.5

Protein - Original 1, unsweetened 1

Sugar - Original 7, unsweetened 0

Calcium% - Original 45, unsweetened 45

Vitamin D% - Original 45, unsweetened 25

Rice milk

Another plant-based milk, rice milk is considered to be the least-allergenic of milk alternatives.

Calories - Original 120, unsweetened 90

Total fat - Original 2.5, unsweetened 2.5

Protein - Original 1, unsweetened less than 1

Sugar - Original 10, unsweetened less than 1

Calcium% - Original 30, unsweetened 30

Vitamin D% - Original 30, unsweetened 25

Coconut milk

Made from coconut cream and filtered water, it’s a good alternative for those with nut allergies.

Calories - Original 70, unsweetened 45

Total fat - Original 4.5, unsweetened 4.5

Protein - Original 0, unsweetened 0

Sugar - Original 7, unsweetened 0

Calcium% - Original 10, unsweetened 10

Vitamin D% - Original 30, unsweetened 30

Cashew milk

This is made from whole cashews and water, and is lactose-free.

Calories - Original 60, unsweetened 25

Total fat - Original 2.5, unsweetened 2

Protein - Original less than 1, unsweetened less than 1

Sugar - Original 7, unsweetened 0

Calcium% - Original 45, unsweetened 45

Vitamin D% - Original 25, unsweetened 25

Other types of milks that are less common are oat milk, pea milk and hemp milk. Of note, Hemp milk is made from the seeds of a hemp plant, but is derived from a different part of the plant that produces marijuana.

