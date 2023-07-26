🍗 No bones about it: Best local spots for chicken wings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you could pick your last meal, what would it be?

For me, it’s chicken wings. Breaded or unbreaded. Bone-in or boneless. Smoked, grilled or fried. It doesn’t matter. I LOVE chicken wings. Saturday, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and to take part the Local Station has some recommendations for some of the best spots to order up a basket of wings in our area.

🍗 KENT JUSTICE: I’ve been won over by Island Wing Company! I had never had their baked-only wings until we did some watch-party events for the Jaguars – and I swear by their wings now as the best in town.

🍗 TOM WILLS: Publix hot and spicy breaded wings!

🍗 KATIE GARNER: New girl needs some recommendations. Let me know!

🍗 TIFFANY SALAMEH: Miller’s Ale House

🍗 RICHARD NUNN: Player’s Grill, smoked and lightly fried. Mr. Chubby’s and Dick’s Wings.

🍗 JAMAL ST. CYR: This place is great. Someone at the station told me about it one night. Then I tried the food and was hooked.

