Dental facility will offer free dental services in Jacksonville this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – West Beaches Dental Care will be hosting a free dental care event for Jacksonville residents this Saturday, Sept. 9, at their Beach Boulevard location.
The dental care facility will offer free X-rays, exams, cleanings and extractions on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Adults and kids alike are welcome to attend this event. However, minors will need a legal guardian to be seen.
All patients need a physical ID and will need to fill out paperwork at the event.
Event details:
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: West Beaches Dental Care located at 14006 Beach Blvd. between Hodges and San Pablo
- What: Free dental care services such as x-rays, exams, cleanings and extractions
This event is part of Free Dentistry Day which aims to provide free access to dental services across the nation.