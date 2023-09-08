Dental facility will offer free dental services in Jacksonville this Saturday

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A dentist checks the teeth of a patient in Indianapolis on January 22, 2016. What's now pushing up prices are mostly the cost of services, from dental care to car insurance to restaurant meals. And those higher costs mostly reflect healthy wage gains for workers, which often get passed on to customers in the form of higher prices. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – West Beaches Dental Care will be hosting a free dental care event for Jacksonville residents this Saturday, Sept. 9, at their Beach Boulevard location.

The dental care facility will offer free X-rays, exams, cleanings and extractions on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Adults and kids alike are welcome to attend this event. However, minors will need a legal guardian to be seen.

All patients need a physical ID and will need to fill out paperwork at the event.

Event details:

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: West Beaches Dental Care located at 14006 Beach Blvd. between Hodges and San Pablo

What: Free dental care services such as x-rays, exams, cleanings and extractions

This event is part of Free Dentistry Day which aims to provide free access to dental services across the nation.