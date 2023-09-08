82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Features

Dental facility will offer free dental services in Jacksonville this Saturday

West Beaches Dental Care will be offering free x-rays, exams, cleanings and extractions

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: west beaches dental care, free dental care, Jacksonville, dental care event
FILE - A dentist checks the teeth of a patient in Indianapolis on January 22, 2016. What's now pushing up prices are mostly the cost of services, from dental care to car insurance to restaurant meals. And those higher costs mostly reflect healthy wage gains for workers, which often get passed on to customers in the form of higher prices. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) (Michael Conroy, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – West Beaches Dental Care will be hosting a free dental care event for Jacksonville residents this Saturday, Sept. 9, at their Beach Boulevard location.

The dental care facility will offer free X-rays, exams, cleanings and extractions on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Adults and kids alike are welcome to attend this event. However, minors will need a legal guardian to be seen.

All patients need a physical ID and will need to fill out paperwork at the event.

Event details:

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: West Beaches Dental Care located at 14006 Beach Blvd. between Hodges and San Pablo
  • What: Free dental care services such as x-rays, exams, cleanings and extractions

This event is part of Free Dentistry Day which aims to provide free access to dental services across the nation.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023. She grew up in Mexico and eventually moved to California to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist. Now, she is a proud San Diego State University alumna who has many years of experience in TV and digital journalism.

email