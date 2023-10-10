Have you camped in a yurt? Check out these Florida rental spots

Do you know what a yurt is?

For those who don’t, yurts are circular structures that better withstand extreme weather conditions when camping.

Because of that, yurts are a desirable option for many camping and glamping enthusiasts.

But where are the best spots to spend time in a yurt in the state?

Click on links below from an article on Yurt Trippers to see a few, but assuredly these aren’t all of them.

Ever stay in a yurt? We want to see pictures and hear your story!

Yurt at Danville — This yurt is located north of Gainesville and southwest of Jacksonville.

Yurt at Flat Land Center — Located near Wekiwa Springs State Park and Canaveral National Seashore, this yurt is at the Flat Land Center in Orlando.

Yurt in Ocala — A yurt that’s located at Moondancing Meadows, a glamping facility in Ocala.

Yurt in Largo — This is located roughly five minutes from the beach in Largo, located just south of Clearwater.

Yurt in Milton — A yurt on Big Coldwater Creek in Milton, located on the panhandle near Pensacola.

Yurt at Lake Louisa — Located at Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont just west of Orlando.