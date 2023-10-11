Florida slang ‘snowbirds’ need to learn before they migrate south

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Floridians know the annual migration of “snowbirds” is approaching, and to help out our neighbors from the north, we’ve compiled a list of terms they need to know to communicate with locals.

Let’s dive right into it because there is a lot to unpack here. Check out the slang below that screams Florida!

No-See-Ums 🦟

They are tiny flying insects you will wish you never met. These mosquito-like bugs are small flies that usually bite during the hours of dusk and dawn. While they are a nuisance and can leave you with millions of red bite bumps, no-see-ums are not known to spread pathogens causing human disease in the United States. Don’t forget your bug spray!

“Pub Sub” 🥪

It’s one of the most delicious subs you will encounter when you visit Florida — the Pub Sub! The Southern sub sandwiches can be found at Publix Super Markets and can be ordered at the deli counter. It’s a great sub to take to the beach or a sporting event. It’s huge and is sold at a great price! The subs definitely live up to the hype! In 2018, the Publix subs were named the best in America by travel website Thrillist!

DUUUVAL 📢🗣️

Specific to Jacksonville, the word “Duuuval” can be heard at any Duval County event. Screaming it at the top of your lungs has to be done at least once while at a Jaguars game, a downtown bar, or a live concert. The chant’s origins aren’t easy to track down, but some say it began to take off in 2013. When you speak the chant, stand tall and scream loud!

Florida Man 📰

The “Florida Man” highlights some of Florida’s... well, not finest moments. The Florida man is usually in headlines with wild stories such as, “Florida man, 78, shoots, kills neighbor who was trimming trees over property line, deputies say” or “Florida man threw live gator in Wendy’s drive-thru window, police say.” The Florida Man has become a meme and a game. Someone started a “type in your birthday with ‘Florida Man’ next to it in Google and see what news article pops up.” For the record, mine is “Florida man arrested after flaunting stolen Mercedes online following ‘rash’ of car break-ins: deputies.” What’s yours?

Snowbirds ❄️

You’ll know ‘em when you see ‘em. Every year, flocks of people from up north migrate to Florida to soak up the sun in their vacation homes, condo rentals, or RVs, while their other home gets devoured by snow. They will stay until the snow thaws and then head back up. These people are usually retired or older, but not always. You may see them out at local bars, day drinking at 2 p.m. on a Monday before they hit up some shops. I love that for them.

Florida Bath 🌊

Sandy from the beach? Jump in the pool or ocean! Sweaty from working outside or from doing yard work? Jump in the pool or lake! Just got home from a sports game? Take a plunge in the pool! See, now you’re all clean! That’s the logic behind the Florida Bath. No need to take a shower when you have a small lake in your backyard.

Hurricane Party 🌀

While News4JAX is hard at work keeping Florida safe with updates and information on approaching hurricanes, people are throwing parties. When hurricanes approach, the “Florida Man” comes out. People make cakes and cupcakes, go fishing in floodwaters, and absolutely throw hurricane parties with snacks and drinking games. It’s a national joke that Floridians don’t take hurricanes seriously. A meme pops up every year on social media saying “You know you’re a Floridian when a hurricane hits Category 3, and you’re like, ‘Darn, now I have to care.’” That attitude might be because Florida can encounter three to five hurricanes a year. So, instead of stressing, Florida parties. (Disclaimer: It is important to be prepared for hurricanes and take them seriously. Here’s our Hurricane Guide!)

Lovebugs 😳

There’s not much lovely about them. Lovebugs are such an interesting Florida bug. They are usually seen during their “swarming season” which happens twice a year: once in late April and May and again in late August and September. They are only seen a few months out of the year because they spend most of their lifespan as larvae. When they come out in droves, they are looking for a mate! The male lovebug attaches to the female lovebug and they fly around together. Successful mating takes as much as 12 hours, and the female lovebug dies within 86 hours of laying eggs.

Note: Lovebugs can also leave a nasty mess on your vehicle. So if you plan your visit during these months, you’re going to need a car wash.

Fun fact : There was a rumor going around that lovebugs were an experiment gone horribly wrong at the University of Florida. The rumor claimed UF produced the pesky bug with no apparent purpose. Obviously, that’s not true. How the rumor began, no one will ever know, but some Floridians still believe it today!

Sun shower ☔️

Do you ever feel like dancing in the rain? If so, a sun shower offers the most magical rain experience you will have! It also happens often in Florida. A sun shower is a meteorological phenomenon in which rain falls while the sun is shining. This is usually the result of accompanying winds. Do you know what also usually happens during a sun shower? A rainbow appears! 🌈 Such an incredible moment all around.

Alligator Alley 🛣️

Alligator Alley (also called Everglades Parkway) is the nickname for the section of Interstate 75 that runs from Naples on the west coast of Florida to near Fort Lauderdale on the east. Much of the highway traverses the Everglades, and alligators -- or gators as we know them down here -- often frequent the waterways beside the road.

Palmetto bugs 😩

NOOOOOOOOO! Just hearing the word makes our skin crawl. Palmetto bugs are Florida’s cockroaches. They are the largest house-infesting cockroach, measuring 1 to 2 inches long and can fly. Just avoid these things at all costs. You have been warned.

Floribama 🤠

You can probably guess the meaning of this one. Floribama refers to the panhandle area of Florida, which borders Alabama and has cultural similarities to Alabama.

Well, there you have it! If you’re visiting Florida, remember these terms and don’t be afraid to ask a Floridian questions! We can be very helpful.

Did we miss a word you grew up using? Let us know (has to be appropriate)!